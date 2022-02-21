Leading Blockchain and FinTech Advisory Expert, Ian Scarffe Joins Panther Quant Advisory Board

Rated No. #1, Renowned Blockchain & Fintech Advisor Ian Scarffe joins Panther Quant as Blockchain Advisor

I am happy to join Panther Quant as a Web3 and Blockchain Advisor. Panther Quant focuses on analysing data and the beliefs of the market in order to provide traders an in-depth summary.” — Ian Scarffe

INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panther Quant, a revolutionary Smart Algo trading platform is pleased to announce the addition of Ian Scarffe to its Board of Advisors. As Panther Quant continues to attract attention, Ian brings extensive experience within the Investment and Blockchain markets to support Panther Quant’s business development process.

Panther Quant is set to launch the Beta version in Quarter 2, 2022 with the Spot trading based on AI signals feature going out first ! Fundraising will support ongoing development and scaling as Panther Quant begins its global reach.

As a Blockchain expert, Ian is on the advisory board of multi-million-dollar Blockchain start-ups.

“As a highly experienced and seasoned Blockchain Advisor, Ian’s expertise will be an asset to Panther Quant and its overall growth” Manav Bajaj, Founder.

Ian Scarffe is a serial entrepreneur, investor and consultant with business experience from around the world.

As a leading entrepreneur, Ian is on a personal mission to develop a culture of entrepreneurship, helping startups achieve their full potential as well as helping to expand existing companies. Ian has founded ‘Binkplus’, a startup incubator in Europe. He is also an Independent Expert at the European Commission – Horizon 2020.

A leading expert in Startup, Investment, Fintech and Blockchain industries. Ian currently consults and advises for a range of multi-million dollar companies.

Ian’s overall mission is to foster a society of economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities across the world.

A passion for customer service, wealth of knowledge and vast amounts of hands-on experience in almost every role, means Ian has valuable insight into millions of customers, proving him to be a valuable asset to companies across the globe.

Ian is a Top Global Influencer in Blockchain and Fintech

Top Ranked Member of Global List - People of Blockchain

About Panther Quant

Panther Quant ($PNTQ) is the first A.I. based algorithmic trading platform [for spot trading, Defi Protocols and Dex Arbitrage trading ] which will analyse the crypto market sentiments in real time to give the most impactful insights for the trader to trade on. The platform will be hedging the exposure of the trader by giving critical insight of the market through powerful AI engines which will scan premium interactive and informative digital platforms (incl. Social Media & analysing 'emojis') to analyse the sentiments of the crypto market in Real-time and curate the trades for the traders, thus giving them an edge while trading. The platform will also introduce the first NFT marketplace where users can not only define trading strategies but also convert their successful strategies into NFTs and trade with other users on the platform and make profits out of every transaction.



For more information on Panther Quant, Visit: www.pantherquant.io