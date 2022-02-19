District 12 Road Closures Due to Downed Trees in Wires – 2/19/22 Update

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed due to downed trees in wires:

Westmoreland County:

Ross Mountain Park Road (Route 1007) between Lower Club Road in Fairfield Township and Shrum Hill Road in St. Clair Township is closed due to downed trees in wires.

Lenity School Road (Route 3009) in Rostraver Township between Tyrol Boulevard and Patton Road is closed due to a downed tree in wires.

As issues are addressed, roadways will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. For the latest information on roadway closures and conditions, please visit www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

