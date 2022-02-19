Lighthouse Orphanage for special need children in Ukraine needs help
KYIV, KYIV OBLAST, UKRAINE, February 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The invasion may not have happened yet but the financial damage is done. As a result of the potential conflict, orphans with developmental delays; like autism, are not able to receive the therapy, education and care needed. Spectruth, a Ukrainian LLC, is establishing multiple Lighthouse Orphanages in Kyiv Ukraine and Eastern Europe to address this immediate need.
Lighthouse Orphanages will treat children with developmental delays using methods that are cost-effective and scientifically provable. Lighthouse's original American funders abandoned the project at the last hour in fear of a full-scale Russian invasion. However, Spectruth and Lighthouse are committed to Ukraine and helping its special need orphans.
It is challenging adopting orphans with special need because of the extra care needed. As a result, most affected children remain in orphanages that are not prepared to help them. The children's lack in proper education, self-help techniques, mentorship, and vocational skills often leads to them feeling abandoned by society and it results in homelessness or worse.
However, these children have hope with Lighthouse providing housing, healthy meals, education, mentorships, and therapy. These children have the greatest opportunities to become self-sufficient and productive members of our society afterwards. Ideally, Lighthouse's ratio of adults to children is 1 adult per 3 children where a typical orphanage can have 1 adult for every 20 children. An experienced head therapist will provide the therapy for the children and train locals so they can become Registered Behaviorists. The Registered Behaviorists will have the best tools available as they administer the latest in scientifically proven therapy methods.
In addition to therapy, the Registered Behaviorists will combine their therapy sessions with the education and vocational skills training so our children have real world experience. The education will tailored to each child's ability and strengths to maximize their chances in life. A partnership with Spectruth will provide the computer equipment and training necessary for children who are capable of programming and other computer related occupations.
Lighthouse's mission statement is found in the Bible verse Mathew 25:40; “And the King will answer and say to them, Truly I say to you, because you did it to the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” Put simple, we should judge our own character by how we treat the most unfortunate.
With billions being spent on potential war, there is little left for projects designed to help the most vulnerable. Lighthouse needs your help to fulfill its mission. Please visit https://www.spectruth.com to learn how you can help by investing in STRUE, making a charitable donation, or purchasing an NFT. 100% of the funds raised go towards this project. You are needed.
Quick statistics: According to the CDC,
*About 1 in 6 (17%) children aged 3–17 years were diagnosed with a developmental disability, as reported by parents, during a study period of 2009-2017. These included autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, blindness, and cerebral palsy.
*About 1 in 44 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) according to estimates from CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network.
*ASD is reported to occur in all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups.
*ASD is more than 4 times more common among boys than among girls.
The project manager and CEO have extensive experience founding various schools, clinics and community centers that focus on helping families and their children with development delays. Success has been proven and it is needed now.
