American Management University Secures IACBE Membership Approval
The membership approval to join the IACBE educational team is among the many membership and accreditations the university is eyeingWEST COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , February 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Management University (AMU) is thrilled to announce that its application to join the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) has been approved. With this approval, the American Management University is now an educational member of the IACBE. It adds to the university’s credibility as it strives to be a leading business school in the United States.
“Our goal is to be a leader in higher education, so this is another step to ensure we achieve this,” commented an enthused Roy Virgen, CEO of American Management University. “We have submitted applications to top accreditation programs in the United States and other global accreditation programs. Accreditations add to the credibility of an institution and we want to prove to the world that we are credible enough to offer the programs we offer.”
Accreditation creates a set of standards for higher education, maintains confidence among both public and private sectors, and makes transferring credits easier. Most importantly, accreditation is a testament that assures prospective students of the immense value they will gain by attending a school. The IACBE has accredited over 2,000 business and accounting programs worldwide. As a global leader in outcomes-based business program accreditation, IACBE provides a supportive environment for members to develop high-quality, innovative business programs.
Since the American Management University establishment, it is now a member of the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) and the National Business Education Association (NBEA). American Management University is based out of Southern California and offers masters and doctoral degree programs via online learning and monthly seminar format. The BPPE has exempted the university from providing educational programs solely for membership in a bona fide trade, business, professional, or fraternal organization.
It has met the qualifications for exemption from regulation under the Act, under the California Education Code (CEC) section 94874 (b)(1). The International Alliance of Business Professionals (IABP), a U.S. non-profit professional association, sponsors AMU.
For more information, visit AMU’s website at www.amu.education.
