South Jersey Candidate Calls Out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Discrimination
South Jersey Candidate Bashes AOC Over DiscriminationATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, US, February 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview on February 14, 2022, in Atlanitic City, New Jersey, NJ Congressional District 2 Candidate, Sean Pignatelli, bluntly described Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a hypocritical individual that discriminates against Italian Americans. Mr Pignatelli was asked about the 14th Congressional District of New York's representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). With a large grin Pignatelli answered, "You mean the Congresswoman that claims she wants to end discrimination, then goes and discriminates against my heritage?" When asked to elaborate on his answer, Pignatelli explains the incident that occurred when Mark Zuckerberg was being questioned by Congress, AOC intentionally made fun of Italians using her hands as you would see Italians do in movies. Pignatelli recalls even as a young child and adult his Italian family was stereotyped as members of the Italian mob.
"We would always get compared to the "Godfather" or "The Sopranos" by individuals we'd meet for the first time. As much as this bothered us, we would just try to laugh it off, thinking it would help us fit in more with members to our community." Pignatelli also elaborated on how his grandfather, who served for the United States in World War 2 and earned many medals, was a victim of the concentration camps for Italians in 1942, which the United States described as military camps to avoid unwanted attention from the media. In the year 2010, the California Legislature passed a resolution apologizing for US mistreatment of Italian residents during the war. "To have the state of California publicly apologize, then to have a representative of Congress do that tells me we still mistreat Italians in America."
Pignatelli later describes during the interview most of the American Monuments, including the Lincoln Memorial, were carved by Italian Americans, and without Italian immigrants we may not have labor unions in our society today. Pignatelli goes on to explain, he loves America and he also loves his heritage and states, "No American of Italian descent should ever feel uncomfortable because of a few politicians being ignorant of our Italian American history." Some online content described Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's actions as being taken the wrong way and was never intended to make fun or discriminate against Italians. However, Pignatelli has since took to social media publicly defending all Italians and asked for AOC to apologize to the Italian community for her negative actions and views on Italians in America.
Jonathan Harvey
Sean Pignatelli Political Campaign
General@pignatelliforcongress.com