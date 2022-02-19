District 11 Road Closures Due to Flooding – 11 P.M. Update

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding:

Allegheny County

Southbound I-279 (Parkway North) ramp to eastbound I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh (Known as "Interstate Connector")

Westbound I-376 (Parkway East) between Grant Street and Fort Pitt Bridge within the City of Pittsburgh (Known as "Bathtub")

10 th Street Bypass (Route 2128) between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard in the City of Pittsburgh

Potato Garden Run Road (Route 3071) single-lane restriction between US-22 in North Fayette Township and Boggs Road in Findlay Township

Beaver County

Mercer Road (Route 1006) between Route 65 and PA-288 (Zelienople Road) in Franklin Township

Barclay Hill Road (Route 4037) single-lane restriction between Midland Beaver Road and John E Gray Drive in Industry Borough

Brush Creek Road (Route 1019) between Powell Road and Mellon Road (Route 1018) in New Sewickley Township

Hartzell School Road (Route 1015) between PA-588 in Marion Township and Fombell Road in Franklin Township

Shadyrest Road (Route 1008) between PA-288/Zelienople Road Intersection and Celia Road in Franklin Township

Raccoon Creek Road (Route 3019) between Mowry Road and Route 18 in Potter Township

Paradise Road (Route 4041) single-lane restriction between Middle Road and Wolf Run Road in Industry Borough

Lawrence County

Route 108 has Department flaggers alternating single-lane traffic between Stoughton Road and Studebaker Road in Scott Township

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

###