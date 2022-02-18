CE presents awards to honour outstanding individuals and entities

MACAU, February 18 - 【新聞局】中華人民共和國澳門特別行政區2021年度勳章、獎章和獎狀頒授典禮

The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today presented awards to a total of 22 individuals and organisations, in recognition of either their achievement, outstanding contribution or distinguished service on behalf of Macao.

The 2021 Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit Awards Ceremony of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) was held at the Macao Cultural Centre.

The list of awardees, announced in December, was based on recommendations from the Committee of Nomination of Medals and Honorary Titles.

The awards for Decorations of Honour include: the Decoration of Honour – Grand Lotus; the Decoration of Honour – Golden Lotus; and the Decoration of Honour – Silver Lotus. Such awards are for individuals or entities that have made outstanding contributions to the image and reputation of the MSAR.

The 2021 recipients for such awards were:

Decoration of Honour – Golden Lotus

Kiang Wu Hospital

Chui Sai Cheong

Seven types of Medal of Merit are awarded, covering: 1. Professions; 2. Industry and Commerce; 3. Tourism; 4. Education; 5. Culture; 6. Philanthropy; and 7. Sports. Each of the awards in these categories is for individuals or entities that have made major or excellent contributions in their respective fields.

The 2021 recipients for such awards were:

Medal of Merit – Professions

State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine (University of Macau)

State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicines (Macau University of Science and Technology)

Medal of Merit – Industry and Commerce

U Seng Pan

Wu Tat Chong

Medal of Merit – Tourism

Cinco de Outubro Pastelaria (Macau), Limitada

Medal of Merit – Education

Rui Paulo da Silva Martins

Medal of Merit – Culture

Chui Weng Chi

Au Chon Hin

Medal of Merit – Philanthropy

Emergency Department of Conde S. Januário Hospital

Medal of Merit – Sports

Kuok Kin Hang

Medals for Distinguished Service are awarded to public entities, organisations or their staff for outstanding performance in their duties or community service.

The 2021 recipients for such awards were:

Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Bravery

Civil Protection Operations Centre of the Unitary Police Service

Macao Police Department of the Public Security Police Force

Islands Police Department of the Public Security Police Force

Special Police Unit of the Public Security Police Force

Judiciary Police Crisis Response and Command Centre

Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Dedication

Laboratory Division of the Municipal Affairs Bureau

Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Community Service

Macau Association of Mutual Help of Myanmar Overseas Chinese

Cheong Lai Chan

Certificates of Merit, including the Honorific Title – Prestige and the Honorific Title – Merit, commend Macao SAR residents or others who have made a major contribution to the reputation, development or social progress of the Macao SAR.

The 2021 recipients for such awards were:

Honorific Title – Merit

Chen Yu Chia

Chen Pui Lam