Jewelry Brand, Holly Yashi donates $10K to Support Monarch Butterfly Conservation

“With the disheartening news each year of species that have gone extinct across the globe, it made me imagine a world without butterflies.” — Holly Hosterman

Across nearly every culture around the world, butterflies are revered for their beauty, strong symbolic meaning, and roles as important pollinators. But to the dismay of entomologists and enthusiasts everywhere, butterfly populations have been on the decline worldwide for some time with monarchs being one of the hardest-hit species. Holly Yashi, a handcrafted jewelry brand out of northern California, decided to do something about it.

In 2019 Holly Yashi released their Bella Butterfly Collection, using innovative techniques that propelled the company into a new era of designs that push the limits of dimension, texture, and vibrance. The collection quickly took off and became a fast fan favorite.

Holly Yashi co-founder, Holly Hosterman, saw an opportunity to use this popularity to help a cause that hits close to home, “With the disheartening news each year of species that have gone extinct across the globe, it made me imagine a world without butterflies. What a sad thought. We’ve been inspired by these beautiful creatures since our earliest days as a company over 40 years ago and we want to help ensure a future where butterflies don’t just continue to exist, but flourish and inspire for generations to come.”

With that spirit in mind, Holly Yashi teamed up with the Monarch Joint Venture (MJV), to raise funds to help protect monarch butterflies and other pollinators, sustain their migration, and conserve their habitats. To date, with a portion of each sale from the Bella Butterfly Collection being donated to the MJV, Holly Yashi has raised over $10,000 toward these efforts. And they see no end in sight.

Butterflies have always been a favorite motif on all varieties of fashion and household products, but they have seen a particular resurgence in the jewelry industry. With Gen Z enamored with all things Y2K, this is no surprise, as butterflies had more than a moment in the late 90s and early 2000s. This also makes for a nostalgic nod to their roots for millennials who originally sported the fad. Combining the likeness of these beloved creatures available in different sizes and color options with the bonus of a philanthropic donation makes any item from the Bella Butterfly Collection an excellent and feel-good choice to jump on the trend.

