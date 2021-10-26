Handcrafted Jewelry Company Holly Yashi Delivers Holiday Magic

Handmade jewelry handcrafted in California

Instead of the North Pole, Look to the North Coast this Holiday Season

CALIFORNIA, IRVINE, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The news is out, the 2021 holiday season will be tough for retailers and consumers alike. With many cargo ships sitting along the California coast, shelves won’t be what they have been in years past. Extended delays means retailers are struggling to fill inventory. That leaves many with the question, “Will there be anything under the tree on Christmas morning?”

While many retailers across the nation are left with uncertainty on how they will get products on the shelves, Holly Yashi is tinkering away in its North Coast Studio to make Christmas wishes come true. The fact that Holly Yashi handcrafts and ships from the US helps co-founders, Holly Hosterman and Paul Lubitz, keep their promise to customers that they will have gifts under the Christmas tree this year.

“One thing though probably stands out most, the fact that we make our jewelry right here in our Northern California studio. At the very, very beginning we realized that if we wanted to have the quality we desired, we'd have to do it ourselves. From there forward we realized that not only did this allow us to control our quality, it meant that we could hire great people, train them, and invite them to be part of something bigger than we ever thought possible.” says Paul Lubitz.

Not only is Holly Yashi working to deliver direct-to-customers, they are also partnering with wholesale accounts to ensure their shelves are not empty this holiday season. As a small business, Holly Yashi feels it is important to support other small businesses as well.

How else can you make sure to have your gift under the tree Christmas morning? Holly Yashi co-founders, Holly Hosterman and Paul Lubitz, suggest shopping early and with local artisans like Holly Yashi to make sure your special someone isn’t left empty-handed.

To view Holly Yashi’s latest collections or to learn more about Holly Yashi’s initiatives please visit hollyyashi.com.

