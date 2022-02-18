Changes to School Calendar Support Canada Winter Games

CANADA, February 18 - The 2022/23 school calendar is now available. Next year’s calendar is similar to other years, with the major changes being the date of Winter Wellness Day, a return to having a School Goals Day in September, and a two week stretch without classes in February to support the Canada Winter Games.

“The calendar committee strives to find the best balance of learning time for both students and teachers. I am very pleased to see that they have protected a significant amount of uninterrupted instructional time in January and February leading up to the Canada Games, which can positively impact student achievement.” - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

The provincial school calendar outlines the dates of instructional days for students, professional learning days for educators, parent-teacher interview dates and school holidays. The 2022/23 school calendar has 195 total school days, the same as this year, and there are 179 instructional days.

High quality professional learning for educators is directly linked to student achievement. There are six professional learning days for K-12 teachers including two school-based School Goals days, two department led days, and two Joint Staff days. There is a teacher orientation day at the beginning of the school year, two administrative days at the end of the school year, and a High School administrative day at the end of the first semester. There are also two parent-teacher interview days for K-12 families.

“It was after careful consideration that the Calendar Committee brought forward the 2022/23 calendar. Committee members felt that the Canada Winter Games was an exceptional opportunity for our province. As an Island-wide event, it is important that we provide time for families, students and our staff to be involved in the Games and support their communities” added Minister Jameson. “PEI has an amazing sports community, with an abundance of athletes, coaches, and leaders who are wonderful role-models across this province. Sport teaches our youth many important life skills, such as teamwork, leadership and communications. It instills in its participants the feelings of self-worth and confidence, something we want to foster in all young islanders.”

Winter Wellness Day will land on Friday, February 17. The following Monday, February 20 is Islander Day, which will be followed by four no-class days and mid-term break. As a result, schools will close from Feb. 20 to March 3, inclusive.

Moving the mid-term break to February and closing schools for the additional days to allow students to experience the Canada Games follows the practice of host regions across the country.

The calendar was developed by a committee of representatives from the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning, PEI Home and School Federation, Fédération des parents de l’Î.-P.-É. Inc., the PEI Teachers’ Federation, Canadian Union of Public Employees, La Commission scolaire de langue française, Public Schools Branch, principals, and staff.

