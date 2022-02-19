Transportation Board awards major improvement project along SR 89A in Oak Creek Canyon

FLAGSTAFF – The Arizona State Transportation Board awarded a construction contract on Friday, Feb. 18, for safety-related and other improvements along SR 89A in Oak Creek Canyon. The improvements include rockfall mitigation, erosion control and bridge rehabilitation.

Beginning this spring, the Arizona Department of Transportation and its contractor, Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., who was awarded the $11.1 million contract, will begin construction to improve safety along the highway.

With the exception of limited daytime and overnight closures, SR 89A will remain open to traffic. Traffic restrictions using a combination of temporary traffic signals and flagging operations will be in place while the improvements are under construction. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane only through the work zones with alternating north- and southbound travel. ADOT is committed to completing the improvements as quickly as possible, while balancing the transportation and needs of local and nearby communities.

Rockfall mitigation work will be performed at two locations along SR 89A at milepost 375 just north of the Sedona city limits and at milepost 389 just north of Pumphouse Wash Bridge in the switchbacks. The work consists of improvements to mitigate rockfall at those locations, pavement improvements, pavement markings and other related work.

Sediment and erosion control work will take place in the switchbacks near the Pumphouse Wash Bridge. The work will improve drainage systems along the highway reducing erosion and includes installing concrete barriers, pipes, a retaining wall and catch basin, and other related work.

Finally, the Pumphouse Wash Bridge itself will receive a new bridge deck and railing, along with other related work. This will help extend the life of the bridge keeping it in service for decades to come.

These items were originally listed as three separate projects to be completed at different times under two contractors. However, in order to better address the complexity of the work and better coordinate traffic impacts, the projects were combined into one under one contractor.

Roadway message boards will notify the traveling public a minimum of seven calendar days in advance of full closures.

No closures or traffic restrictions will be allowed during weekends (outside of the allowable closure periods for SR 89A) and state holidays. Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

The work is anticipated to be completed by fall 2023 with a possible winter hiatus at the end of this year.

For more information about the project, visit azdot.gov/SR89A.