Alexei Overchuk attends a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council

RUSSIA, February 18 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk attended a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council on February 18 via videoconference.

The participants reviewed issues of mutual interest for the EAEU states. They focused on digital trade in goods and services, the export of agricultural products and food, and the further development of the union’s integrated information system.

The conferees approved and forwarded a draft protocol on amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014 for further review. This includes provisions on indirect taxation of e-services. The document is following the current trends in taxing e-services and is needed due to the broad use of digital trade.

The participants adopted a recommendation on creating additional conditions for developing integration in the jewelry industry in the EAEU countries to promote their products in the third-country markets.

They also made a decision that allows operators to use electronic phytosanitary certificates for transport during quarantine phytosanitary supervision procedures. This decision will simplify the movement of regulated products between the Customs Union and the EAEU member states.

The attendees approved a report on the macro economic situation in the EAEU countries and proposals to ensure sustainable economic development. It will be presented at the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIC).

The participants also listened to a report on the status and plans for an EAEU integrated information system. Following the discussion, they generally approved ways to upgrade this system and suggested presenting them for consideration at an EIC meeting.

They also plan to present the Eurasian Agroexpress for discussion by the EIC, a joint project of the EAEU states on expediting shipments of agricultural and food products. The project is aimed at developing regular mutual supplies and routes for the export of agricultural and food products to Asia and Europe.

The EEC Council proposed that the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council declare May 29 EAEU Day. This date was chosen because the treaty on the union was signed on May 29, 2014.

The next meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council is scheduled for March 18. 2022.