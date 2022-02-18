(Subscription required) The state Supreme Court order, filed Wednesday, granted Zhang’s motion asking the 2nd District Court of Appeal to determine whether a California Labor Code section allows workers to void a forum selection clause in his employment agreement.
You just read:
Ex-Dentons lawyer wins motion on arbitration venue
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.