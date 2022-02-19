Traveling as a Vegan Amidst a Pandemic

Being vegan whilst discovering the world is gradually becoming easier.

As bookings increase more than 130% compared to this time last year, according to the New York Times, so does the demand for vegan-friendly travel services.

FLORIDA, PALM BEACH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than two years of heavy lockdowns, uncertainties and restrictions, the world is slowly reopening, surrendering to the fact that Covid-19 will be an integrated part of the new norm. As bookings increase more than 130% compared to this time last year, according to the New York Times, so does the demand for vegan-friendly travel services.

Being vegan whilst discovering the world is gradually becoming easier. Several tourism agencies have started specializing in vegan travelling, promoting experiences where eating plant-based is easy to accommodate. BeVeg proudly represents one of them: Vegantravelasia by VEGVOYAGES, who offers cultural immersion and local travelling, whilst having a focus on veganism in all its aspects.

In 2021 they won the “Asia’s responsible tourism award” and this Friday (17th of February) they are together with other vegan advocates going live on Unchained TV about the organization of the largest vegan festival in the Himalayas. Recently they were also featured in an online summit, Traveling in a new vegan world.

Apart from travelling with such vegan-focused companies, there are other ways vegan journeys can be accomplished with ease. Nowadays, there are vegan hotels, vegan restaurants, vegan alcohol apps, and vegan labels that help make the quest for a vegan lifestyle more attainable. For instance, when we travel, we may not understand the language or know how to read the ingredients, but we all can understand a global universal worldwide trademark. The BeVeg vegan certification trademark is registered globally on six continents and is the only trademark for vegan label claims recognized to be in accordance with the International Standardization Organization standards (ISO), making BeVeg the most legally vegan trademark in the world.

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

