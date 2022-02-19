Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,440 in the last 365 days.

Super Tag raises $1.6 million for wildlife conservation

2022 Wyoming Super Tag winners announced

2/16/2022 6:47:48 PM

Cheyenne -  The Wyoming Super Tag raffle raised $1.6 million for conservation in 2022. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s program saw another record-breaking round of ticket sales, bolstered by hunters vying for 11 chances to get a license for the state’s premier big and trophy game. 

Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunities for  hunting licenses and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. This year 124,602 tickets were sold, nearly a 1.5% increase from last year. The program has raised more than $9.2 million for top conservation issues since its inception. The gains in the program are particularly impressive given the new deadline that halted sales at just seven months, opposed to the typical 12. The new annual deadline for Super Tag sales is Jan. 31. 

“Thank you hunters for the ongoing and enthusiastic support for Wyoming’s wildlife,” said Brian Nesvik, director of Game and Fish. “Super Tag revenue goes to support Game and Fish programs that address Wyoming’s top issues for wildlife — like funding Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative projects, chronic wasting disease management, reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions and inspiring the next generation of conservationists.” 

This fall hunters will pursue bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, elk, wild bison, deer, pronghorn, black bear, gray wolf and mountain lion or a combination of three species of their choice with the Trifecta. The 2022 winners determined through a random draw are:  

  • Super Tag Trifecta: James Kozisek, Wyoming
  • Antelope: Lance Bethke, Idaho 
  • Deer: Kevin Rembert, Texas
  • Elk: Marius Maree, Oklahoma
  • Bighorn sheep: Albert Betteridge, Connecticut 
  • Black bear: Tyler Hanson, Indiana 
  • Gray wolf: Shane Campbell, Oregon
  • Moose: Justin Novinska, Wisconsin 
  • Mountain goat: Carl D. Phillips, Washington
  • Mountain lion: Hannah Lockhard, Arkansas
  • Wild bison: Keith Reau, Wyoming
The Super Tag Trifecta, pronghorn, bear, gray wolf, and moose hunters only purchased one ticket each to win. 

Winning the Super Tag allows hunters to choose any open hunt area in the state, with some limitations depending on license availability for moose, sheep and wild bison. Furthermore, lifetime limits and waiting periods do not apply and hunters keep their preference points

Tickets for the 2023 Super Tag raffle are on sale now until Jan. 31.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Super Tag raises $1.6 million for wildlife conservation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.