Super Tag raises $1.6 million for wildlife conservation

2022 Wyoming Super Tag winners announced

2/16/2022 6:47:48 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Super Tag raffle raised $1.6 million for conservation in 2022. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s program saw another record-breaking round of ticket sales, bolstered by hunters vying for 11 chances to get a license for the state’s premier big and trophy game.

Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunities for hunting licenses and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. This year 124,602 tickets were sold, nearly a 1.5% increase from last year. The program has raised more than $9.2 million for top conservation issues since its inception. The gains in the program are particularly impressive given the new deadline that halted sales at just seven months, opposed to the typical 12. The new annual deadline for Super Tag sales is Jan. 31.

“Thank you hunters for the ongoing and enthusiastic support for Wyoming’s wildlife,” said Brian Nesvik, director of Game and Fish. “Super Tag revenue goes to support Game and Fish programs that address Wyoming’s top issues for wildlife — like funding Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative projects, chronic wasting disease management, reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions and inspiring the next generation of conservationists.”

This fall hunters will pursue bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, elk, wild bison, deer, pronghorn, black bear, gray wolf and mountain lion or a combination of three species of their choice with the Trifecta. The 2022 winners determined through a random draw are:

Super Tag Trifecta: James Kozisek, Wyoming

James Kozisek, Wyoming Antelope: Lance Bethke, Idaho

Lance Bethke, Idaho Deer: Kevin Rembert, Texas

Kevin Rembert, Texas Elk: Marius Maree, Oklahoma

Marius Maree, Oklahoma Bighorn sheep: Albert Betteridge, Connecticut

Albert Betteridge, Connecticut Black bear: Tyler Hanson, Indiana

Tyler Hanson, Indiana Gray wolf: Shane Campbell, Oregon

Shane Campbell, Oregon Moose: Justin Novinska, Wisconsin

Justin Novinska, Wisconsin Mountain goat: Carl D. Phillips, Washington

Carl D. Phillips, Washington Mountain lion: Hannah Lockhard, Arkansas

Hannah Lockhard, Arkansas Wild bison: Keith Reau, Wyoming

The Super Tag Trifecta, pronghorn, bear, gray wolf, and moose hunters only purchased one ticket each to win.

Winning the Super Tag allows hunters to choose any open hunt area in the state, with some limitations depending on license availability for moose, sheep and wild bison. Furthermore, lifetime limits and waiting periods do not apply and hunters keep their preference points

Tickets for the 2023 Super Tag raffle are on sale now until Jan. 31.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

