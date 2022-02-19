Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Route 116 (Hanover Road) in Adams County

Harrisburg, PA – A bridge replacement project is set to begin Tuesday, March 1, on Route 116 (Hanover Road) in Adams County. The bridge spans the South Branch of Conewago Creek between Geiselman Road in Union Township and Water Drive/Easton Way in Conewago Township.

Work includes replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure consisting of two 11-foot lanes and two 8-foot shoulders, drainage upgrades, new guiderail, roadway approach reconstruction, pavement markings and signs.

The bridge will be replaced in phases. Weather permitting, traffic will be restricted to a single lane on the bridge on Tuesday, March 1. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to allow alternating directions of traffic to cross the bridge.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $3,518,999 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 25, 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

