Southbound I-279 Parkway North Ramp to Eastbound I-376 Parkway East Scheduled to Close Due to Potential Flooding in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists the southbound I-279 (Parkway North) ramp to eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, is scheduled to close due to anticipated flooding tonight, Friday, February 18.

The ramp taking traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge on southbound I-279 to eastbound I-376, commonly referred to as the Interstate Connector, will close to traffic at approximately 10 p.m. tonight. In the event of faster rising levels of water, the corridor will close to traffic earlier.

Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Traffic on southbound I-279 will continue to the Fort Pitt Bridge to westbound I-376 (Parkway West)

Motorists will continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

Stay in the right-hand lane and follow signs to eastbound I-376

End detour

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

# # #