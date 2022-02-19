PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 4006 (Buckwheat Valley Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Perry County

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 4006 (Buckwheat Valley Road) bridge replacement project over Buckwheat Run in Tuscarora Township, Perry County. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Buckwheat Valley Road over Buckwheat Run.

The proposed project consists of replacing the bridge on the existing alignment. The existing bridge is a 15.7-foot long, single-span, non-composite prestressed concrete adjacent box beam bridge with a curb-to-curb width of 22 feet. The replacement structure will be a 16-foot span precast reinforced concrete box culvert. The bridge will have a 24-foot curb to curb width accommodating two 10-foot lanes and 2-foot shoulders. The existing horizontal and vertical alignments will be maintained with minimal changes.

The proposed roadway will provide superelevation to current standards for the horizontal alignment. Approximately 150 feet of roadway will be reconstructed along each approach to the bridge. Approximately 100 feet of T-402 (Shull Hill Road) will be paved to meet proposed Buckwheat Valley Road elevations. Guide rail will be updated.

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons. The duration of construction is anticipated to last approximately 12 months. A digital version of the information will be available to view online only through March 18, 2022.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Heidi Mertz, PennDOT Project Manager, at hmertz@pa.gov or 717-787-3324.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit PennDOT Projects

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###