Westbound I-376 Parkway East Scheduled to Close Due to Potential Flooding in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the “Bathtub” area of westbound I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, is scheduled to close due to anticipated flooding tonight, Friday, February 18.

The “Bathtub” area of westbound I-376 (Parkway East) will close to traffic at approximately 10 p.m. tonight. In the event of faster rising levels of water, the corridor will close to traffic earlier. All traffic approaching this section of I-376, located between Grant Street and the Fort Pitt Bridge, will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp

Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard

Bear left onto the westbound I-376 ramp toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

End detour

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

# # #