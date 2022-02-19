District 11 Road Closures Due to Flooding – 7 P.M. Update

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding:

Allegheny County

10 th Street Bypass (Route 2128) between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard in the City of Pittsburgh

Potato Garden Run Road (Route 3071) single-lane restriction between US-22 in North Fayette Township and Boggs Road in Findlay Township

Beaver County

Mercer Road (Route 1006) between Route 65 and PA-288 (Zelienople Road) in Franklin Township

Barclay Hill Road (Route 4037) single-lane restriction between Midland Beaver Road and John E Gray Drive in Industry Borough

Brush Creek Road (Route 1019) between Powell Road and Mellon Road (Route 1018) in New Sewickley Township

Service Creek Road (Route 3020) between Parrish Drive in Hopewell Township and Clearview Road in Independence Township

Hartzell School Road (Route 1015) between PA-588 in Marion Township and Fombell Road in Franklin Township

Independence Road (Route 3013) between Tank Farm Road in Independence Township and Bryson Road in Hopewell Township

Shadyrest Road (Route 1008) between PA-288/Zelienople Road Intersection and Celia Road in Franklin Township

Route 588 between Pine Run Road and Hartzell School Road

Service Creek Road (Route 3020) between Davis Road in Independence Township and Parrish Road in Hopewell Township

Raccoon Creek Road (Route 3019) between Mowry Road and Route 18 in Potter Township

Paradise Road (Route 4041) between Middle Road and Wolf Run Road in Industry Borough

Lawrence County

Route 108 has Department flaggers alternating single-lane traffic between Stoughton Road and Studebaker Road in Scott Township

