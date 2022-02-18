Anchorage Jury Convicts Man for 2017 Assault

February 18, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – An Anchorage jury this week convicted Alex Bender, 31, of Anchorage, of one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault for stabbing another man at an Anchorage motel.

Bender was found guilty of stabbing a 38-year-old Stebbins man multiple times in a room at the Executive Suites on Spenard Road on Nov. 9, 2017. Anchorage Police Department officers located Bender in the parking lot of a neighboring business with a cut on his hand and in possession of a small knife.

At the time of the incident, Bender admitted to the assault. At trial, he claimed he acted in self-defense.

The jury deliberated for about three hours before reaching its verdict following the seven-day trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 9 before Judge Eric Aarseth.

Bender faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

