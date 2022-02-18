Loop 338 To Get Traffic Signals In Two Locations

ODESSA – A project to install traffic signals at two locations on Loop 338 will start the week of Feb. 21, 2022.

Traffic signals will be placed at the intersections of West Yukon Road and Loop 338 as well as at North JBS Parkway and Loop 338. Work will start at the West Yukon location, but both locations will be active zones for much of the project.

The signal projects are being done in an effort to improve safety along the corridor.

Speed limits will be reduced in the work zone. Lane closures will also be put in place at times for work to be done.

The project is expected to take about four months to complete both locations.

Motorists are asked to slow down when driving in work zones. Motorists are also reminded that state law requires them to obey any warning signs, flaggers, and pilot cars encountered in the work zone. TxDOT wants everyone – motorists, contractor employees, and TxDOT staff -- to go home safely every day.

Siemens Mobility Inc. of Austin won the project with a low bid of approximately $1 million.