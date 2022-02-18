Submit Release
News Search

There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,442 in the last 365 days.

Loop 338 To Get Traffic Signals In Two Locations

ODESSA – A project to install traffic signals at two locations on Loop 338 will start the week of Feb. 21, 2022.

Traffic signals will be placed at the intersections of West Yukon Road and Loop 338 as well as at North JBS Parkway and Loop 338. Work will start at the West Yukon location, but both locations will be active zones for much of the project.

The signal projects are being done in an effort to improve safety along the corridor. 

Speed limits will be reduced in the work zone. Lane closures will also be put in place at times for work to be done.

The project is expected to take about four months to complete both locations.

Motorists are asked to slow down when driving in work zones. Motorists are also reminded that state law requires them to obey any warning signs, flaggers, and pilot cars encountered in the work zone. TxDOT wants everyone – motorists, contractor employees, and TxDOT staff -- to go home safely every day. 

Siemens Mobility Inc. of Austin won the project with a low bid of approximately $1 million.

You just read:

Loop 338 To Get Traffic Signals In Two Locations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.