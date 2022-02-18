Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 11:47 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money from an employee. The employee complied and the suspects fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. A firearm was recovered.

On Thursday, February 17, 2022, 19 year-old Zion Powell and a 15 year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun).