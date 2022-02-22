Submit Release
Roseann Palmieri Named President at Sand Hill East

Roseann’s deep technology and data experience, along with her intuitive understanding of leadership, people, behavior and intent make her a valuable asset for growth organizations.”
— Andy Brown
BASKING RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sand Hill East LLC, the market leading advisory firm for Fintech startups, early stage and accelerated growth companies, today announced that Roseann Palmieri has been promoted to President.

Palmieri has been with Sand Hill East for 4 years, serving as Managing Partner and advising more than 10 companies in the Fintech, Information Management, Martech, ESG and related sectors. In that time, Roseann has worked across the Sand Hill East portfolio to help drive business growth, revenue acceleration and operational efficiency for B2B and B2C companies serving the Finance, ESG and related sectors.

As testament to the “hand-on” approach that Sand Hill East is known for, Roseann has served as Executive Chairperson of SHE client company CloudFrame Inc., a mainframe modernization and cloud migration company that has grown by over 100% per year since their engagement with Sand Hill East. During that time, Roseann has been instrumental in driving Cloudframe’s growth with the leadership team through their Series Seed financing and continues as CloudFrame’s Executive Chairperson and trusted advisor.

Additionally, as a board member of Knoema - a data unification and insights company that is also among the Sand Hill East client portfolio - Roseann has guided the team through its successful sale to Eldridge in 2020, and through close to 100% growth in 2021.

In 2021 Roseann was asked to serve as Board Member of Sand Hill East client company Util, an ESG analytics company that assesses all publicly traded stocks worldwide against the United Nations Sustainability Framework. She continues to serve in this capacity today and she also is Chair of the Board of Vernon Francois, a consumer products / HBA company.

“Roseann’s deep technology and data experience, along with her intuitive understanding of leadership, people, behavior and intent make her a valuable asset for growth organizations,” said Andy Brown, CEO of Sand Hill East. “She is the ideal business leader, with the highly in-demand skills to guide both Sand Hill East - and our client companies - into the next stage of our growth and market leadership.”

Prior to Sand Hill East, Palmieri held senior technology roles at Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, and Morgan Stanley.

“The past 4 years at Sand Hill East have been the pinnacle of my career. I have loved working with the incredible “brain trust” that Sand Hill East has assembled to help early-stage and innovative growth-stage companies accelerate their market traction, impact, and success. The Sand Hill Team comprises the best-of-the-best, which includes the top minds in nearly every aspect of business, innovation, and technology. I am proud to be a role model for what the Sand Hill Team represents– a strong innovation engine, a deep bench of experienced executives, a client-focused mindset, and a clear vision for the future of the fintech/martech/blockchain/crypto sectors”

About Sand Hill East
Sand Hill East helps early-stage and growth-stage SaaS and technology entrepreneurs build better, faster and more compelling products, while accelerating their growth and market penetration. The Sand Hill East network includes experienced practitioners, active investors, and key decision-makers across the world’s largest brands and industry leaders. Access to these networks, along with the innovative business models that Sand Hill East is known for, enables young companies to scale quickly and efficiently, with the support of Advisory Specialists in Data, Security, Finance, Fund Raising, Product & Technology Design, Marketing, Sales, Compliance, Risk, Operations and global expansion.

