Opsmatix & Sand Hill East announce strategic partnership to deliver intelligent business automation capabilities
Opsmatix & Sand Hill East announce strategic partnership to deliver intelligent business automation capabilities. Opsmatix AI reduces operational costs by 40%NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opsmatix, an innovative provider of AI-powered omnichannel operations automation solutions, announces a strategic partnership with US-based Sand Hill East (SHE) LLC a highly successful business acceleration and strategic venture advisory group. Led by industry leader Andy Brown, SHE will be introducing the Opsmatix SaaS product into the Americas.
The Opsmatix SaaS platform is an AI-powered omnichannel intelligent business automation solution. It is proven to enable firms to reduce operating costs by some 40% whilst significantly improving customer and staff satisfaction rates. At a time of falling margins, most financial services firms are striving to reduce costs and transform customer service capabilities. Opsmatix has been designed to support these needs and is fast becoming business-critical in its ability to deliver a quantifiable competitive advantage in a volatile and unpredictable business environment.
Andy Brown, Sand Hill East Co-Founder and CEO, commented. “Despite the recent challenges, we believe 2021 will be a break-out year in terms of new technology adoption by the financial services community. Opsmatix has developed an innovative new solution that will enable users to create a future-proofed, automated, and viable customer-centric business. We are very impressed by both their capability and their novel approach to AI technology. Artificial intelligence is the future, and we are delighted to be working with Opsmatix in North America.”
Justin Forrest, CEO of Opsmatix, said. “Sand Hill East’s stellar track record and the strength of their network is very compelling. We are seeing a massive uptick of interest in our unique AI driven offering and are looking forward to working with Sand Hill East as we deliver a genuinely game-changing solution that will enable customers to accelerate digital transformation goals and drive business growth. Exciting times.”
About Opsmatix
Opsmatix applies Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate business communications and processes. It improves efficiency & quality, reduces repetitive tasks and accelerates operations based on multi-lingual long-chain omnichannel communications involving unstructured data and processes which require significant human intervention. Applications range from front-line customer service staff, contact centres and customer onboarding to manually intensive communications in the back office, including logistics and fulfillment. The Opsmatix SaaS platform significantly reduces the requirement for the wholesale offshoring of operational processing and call centres. The company was founded in 2018 and based in London. For more information: https://www.opsmatix.com
About Sand Hill East
Sand Hill East LLC is a strategic venture advisory group supporting the growth of digital, technology, and FinTech businesses. Founded in 2014 with the goal of leveraging their extensive technology and business experience, the team has built a robust ecosystem reaching across the tech startup, financial services and investment community. The Sand Hill East Team works in between ideas, capital and enterprises to identify gaps that can be filled by innovative technology products. Sand Hill East mentors’ founders and companies through the critical stages of development by offering advisory services and leveraging the strength of their network. For more information visit: https:/www.sandhilleast.net
Sand Hill East enquiries
Andy Brown
CEO
andy@sandhilleast.net
M: (917) 251-7680
Opsmatix enquiries:
Justin Forrest
CEO
Opsmatix
justin.forrest@opsmatix.io
M: +44 (0)7778 430031
Opsmatix media enquiries:
Clare Walsh
Adessotech
clare@adessotech.co.uk
M: +44 (0)7768 770757
Clare Walsh
Addessotech
clare@adessotech.co.uk
+447768770757 ext.