PSD News Release: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY COVID-19 UPDATE: Saguaro Correctional Center reduces visitation restrictions – No proof of negative test required for visitors

HONOLULU – The Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona is resuming in-person, non-contact visitation for families of Hawaii inmates incarcerated there, effective February 28, 2022.

CoreCivic has amended the Saguaro Correctional Center COVID-19 visitation safety measures. The facility will not be requiring visitors to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test result prior to the scheduled non-contact visit.

All regular visitation rules will apply as per policy. Visitors must call the Saguaro visitation office to schedule visits and must schedule the visit at least 7 days in advance. The new COVID-19 safety measures include the following:

Inmates must be fully vaccinated, including booster shots.

Masks must be worn at all times.

The visitation areas will be sanitized between each visit session.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted in the state prisons and jails as well as in the contracted Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ. The latest testing updates received for the correctional facilities are as follows:

Oahu Community Correctional Center – 38 inmate test results; One (1) positive, 37 negative.

Women’s Community Correctional Center – 13 negative inmate test results.

Hawaii Community Correctional Center – 10 negative inmate test results.

Maui Community Correctional Center – Four (4) negative inmate test results and 13 negative staff test results. Three (3) inmates have recovered.

Kulani Correctional Facility – Two (2) negative inmate test results.

Kauai Community Correctional Center – One (1) negative inmate test result.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive the COVID-19 vaccination. For more detailed inmate testing data, PSD’s Pandemic Plan and information on response efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit the dedicated COVID-19 webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD