FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 18, 2022

Government Relations and Public Affairs 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway Annapolis, Maryland 21401 410-260-1488

Jury trials to resume in criminal and civil cases statewide on March 7

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty issued administrative orders announcing the Maryland Judiciary will return to Phase V of its five-phased progressive resumption of operations. The main order, the Fourth Amended Administrative Order Expanding Statewide Judiciary Operations in Light of the COVID-19 Emergency, will take effect on Monday, March 7, 2022. All courts in Maryland will be fully operational with the resumption of jury trials in criminal and civil cases in circuit courts statewide.

“Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases according to the state’s health metrics, we embrace the opportunity to resume full judicial operations,” said Court of Appeals Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty. “Although we are eager to resume jury trials, the Judiciary remains committed to the health and safety of all litigants, judges, employees, and court visitors. Jurors with questions or requesting accommodations should contact their local circuit court.”

As outlined in the Order, the wearing of masks is voluntary and other health measures are no longer required such as entrance screening; however, the administrative judges of the circuit court and the District Court together in each county and Baltimore City are to determine whether local conditions, as may be indicated by a local health mandate, require any health measures to be taken in courthouses and judicial facilities in that jurisdiction. If such health measures are necessary, then local administrative orders that are effective March 7, 2022, are to be issued to inform the public and members of the bar of any such requirements.

Chief Judge Getty issued a total of four new administrative orders, which rescind previous orders of the same title. All four new administrative orders can be found on the Maryland Judiciary’s website at mdcourts.gov/coronavirusorders.

The new administrative orders include:

Fourth Amended Administrative Order Expanding Statewide Judiciary Operations in Light of the COVID-19 Emergency

Fifth Amended Administrative Order On Lifting the Statewide Suspension of Jury Trials and Maintaining Grand Juries

Eleventh Amended Administrative Order on the Suspension During the COVID-19 Emergency of Foreclosures, Evictions, and Other Ejectments Involving Residences

Revised Administrative Order on the Emergency Tolling of Suspension of Statutes of Limitations and Statutory and Rules Deadlines Related to the Initiation of Matters and Certain Statutory and Rules Deadlines in Pending Matters

The Maryland Judiciary continues to follow guidelines from the Maryland Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and is routinely cleaning buildings with a focus on frequently touched surfaces. Please contact local jury offices for questions about jury service and accommodations.

Courts across Maryland will continue using technology for remote proceedings, either by video or telephone, but such utilization will vary by court location. Individuals who have business with the courts should check the Judiciary’s website at mdcourts.gov or call the Clerk’s Office for information before arriving at a courthouse location.

