$MUSK GOLD ($MUSK) TO LAUNCH ON DIGIFINEX EXCHANGE

Launching with a Competition worth 69,420 $MUSK

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- $MUSK Gold ($MUSK), the digital asset known as the ‘Gold of the Galaxy’ will list on Digifinex Exchange on February 17th, 2022. Digifinex has over 4 million users and ranks in top 10 volume of all exchanges worldwide. Musk Gold will launch as a USDT/MUSK pair at 18:00 (GMT+8). 

To celebrate the listing, $MUSK Gold and Digifinex have partnered on two trading competitions worth 69,420 $MUSK in prizes. The first contest is a Net-Buy Trading Competition, and the second is Trading Volume competition. The campaigns will launch upon token listing on Digifinex.

Details about the contest on can be found on the Digifinex website at: https://digifinex.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/4419489878681

Follow along on $MUSK Gold Twitter https://twitter.com/Muskgold and $MUSK Gold Telegram https://t.me/muskgold

About $MUSK Gold:
$MUSK Gold is a decentralized peer to peer digital asset, known as the "Gold of the Galaxy." This token is a fully launched and developed commodity designed to be used on Earth, but also: (1) in digital outer space or other virtual reality platforms and metaverses; (2) alternate reality video games; and (3) non-fungible token marketplaces. $MUSK Gold will focus future projects developed under their ‘five pillars' essential for humanity to thrive: Energy, Communication, Transportation, Architecture, and Digital Assets. Taking a cue from Elon Musk naming his car brand after his idol Nikola Tesla, $MUSK Gold is an homage to arguably this generation's greatest pioneer. Learn more about $MUSK Gold on their official website at www.Musk.Gold

Disclaimer: This material should not be taken as the basis for making investment decisions, nor be construed as a recommendation to engage in investment transactions. Elon Musk nor any of his companies are associated with $MUSK Gold.

Media Contact:
Prodigy Public Relations
jk@prodigypublicrelations
310-857-2020x700

Rooney Clark
Intergalactic Decentralized Gold Autonomous Financials
+1 818-945-0980
