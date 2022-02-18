Meta Announces Kuna as Location of New Data CenterFeb16

MEDIA ALERT

Meta Announces Kuna as Location of New Data Center

BOISE, Idaho (February 16, 2022) – Meta (formerly the Facebook company) announced Wednesday the City of Kuna will be the location of its newest data center. The data center represents an investment of $800 million, supporting the growing community of Kuna and the broader Treasure Valley.

“We are excited to welcome Meta to Idaho and the Treasure Valley,” Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “Meta’s large investment in Kuna means great new jobs and innovation opportunities for the city and our state. We look forward a long, successful relationship with Meta and other stakeholders.”

Idaho has long been viewed as an ideal location for data centers, with low risk of natural disasters, a stable climate and a ready workforce. These factors, combined with the city’s access to infrastructure and renewable energy, and a great pool of talent, were all important factors in Meta’s decision.

“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our newest data center in Kuna, Idaho. Thank you to all of our partners who helped us move this project forward,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta. “Kuna is a great place to call home and we are committed to investing in the community’s long-term vitality. We look forward to having a strong, fruitful partnership for years to come.”

The project will boost the local economy by bringing approximately 100 operational jobs to the City of Kuna, with more than 1,200 jobs at peak construction. Meta will break ground on the over 960,000 square-foot data center in September 2022, with construction anticipated to continue through 2025.

“The creation of new jobs is of utmost importance in a community growing as rapidly as the Treasure Valley,” said Senator Jim Risch. “The opening of this new data center in Kuna will provide hardworking Idahoans with good-paying jobs and new opportunities to fuel Idaho’s continued success.”

As part of the company’s commitment to Kuna, Meta is investing approximately $50 million in a new water and sewer system for the city. Infrastructure will be constructed by Meta and dedicated to the City of Kuna to own and operate. The system will provide increased capacity for new users and new businesses in the area.

“This is a promising step for job growth and opportunities in the community,” Senator Mike Crapo said. “The data center is expected to be supported by renewable energy and advance partnerships with local schools and other organizations. These outcomes are an immense benefit to our communities and the strength of our economy.”

The Meta Kuna Data Center will be supported by 100% renewable energy from new resources connected to Idaho Power’s system. Meta will be the first customer to participate in Idaho Power’s proposed Clean Energy Your Way program. Meta’s commitment to sustainability is furthered by also investing in local water restoration projects to help restore the water the facility consumes.

“Kuna welcomes Meta to our city and values their commitment to our community,” said Kuna Mayor, Joe Stear. “As the first large anchor in the city’s East Kuna Industrial area, their infrastructure investment is a catalyst for expanding the city’s ability to support well-paying jobs and attract other industrial and manufacturing users the Kuna.”

