Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,185 in the last 365 days.

Duane Haynes Book : To Flourish

Collection of Inspirational & Religious Poetry

DENVER , COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Duane E. Haynes was born in Denver, Colorado to Jimmilee and Elmer Haynes II. Duane was born ten minutes after his twin brother, Darrell, one of five children. Duane's life changed when he took a life-threatening fall at the age of twelve. The accident left Duane in a coma for about three days. When Duane woke up, his personality changed.

He remembers being in a place that he now knows in his heart as Heaven. To talk to him about it he says, "God showed me all of Heaven and Love. He then told me what I must do, and gave me a gift and said, 'Go back into the world and give them this gift, tell them so that they can learn the way home.'" Two months later Duane began to write, and what this young man was writing caught the attention of those who read it. What he wrote confounded even those closest to him. His insight and depth were to them beyond comprehension at an age so young.

To some, his poems are prophecy, to others, insight -- for him, they are the sharing of his gift. There was a dark period in his life where he was troubled by the world, and his writings during that time show his turmoil.

Duane now writes from a new heart and perspective. His love for God and others is at the forefront of his ministry. In his poetry, he tries to get people to look at themselves and others through the eyes of Christ hoping to make a change in their lives. The author has written award-winning articles, plays, and, of course, poetry which has been published nationally. Among his writings is a book of poems entitled Think About It (and You) published in 1973. Mr. Haynes' accomplishments include "Outstanding Man of the Century," "1000 Leaders of Influence," "2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 20th Century," by the International Biographical Centre in Cambridge, England, and "Who's Who in the World, 2000," by Marquis, NJ.

Duane has also been honored with his "Fellow" (FABI) and "Order of International Ambassador" (OIA) by the American Biographical Institute in North Carolina, USA, in the year 2000. He continuously markets his book under the publishing company Glasslink Solutions/Harperpartners.

His book "To Flourish: God is the Light We are its Spectrum" is available on Amazon.

To purchase it from Amazon, you may click the link below:

https://www.amazon.com/Flourish-God-Light-are-Spectrum/dp/0759685878

Duane Haynes
Harper Partners LLC
+1 818-649-9431
sarah@harperpartnersllc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Duane Haynes Book : To Flourish

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.