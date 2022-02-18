Submit Release
CLE Commission Launches Electronic Annual Statements

The Tennessee Commission on Continuing Legal Education will send all 2021 annual report compliance statements via email by February 28 and now provides an online portal for attorney completion of reports.

Attorneys should expect the statements to come to the email address on file with the Board of Professional Responsibility. Attorneys in compliance are not required to act on the reports.

Attorneys who are not yet in compliance – such as needing to complete 2021 hours or owing a fee – should compete the statement online and file it with the CLE. Attorneys not in compliance also will receive the report via mail. Attorneys need only act once on their report.

Attorneys should ensure that their email provider permits emails from info@cletn.com so statements are properly delivered. More information is available at CLETN.com.

