Submit Release
News Search

There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,390 in the last 365 days.

Major Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Detail to Take Place in Southern Arizona Next Week

Operation Southern Shield 2022 will take place from Tuesday, February 22, 2022, through Friday, February 25, 2022, on Interstate 10 from Phoenix to the New Mexico state line, and on Interstate 19 to the international border.

This major enforcement detail will be led by the newly formed AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force (CVETF), which is comprised of AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement and Compliance Division officers. During this detail, CVETF troopers and officers will work with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Marana Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department and Tucson Police Department.

The focus of this operation is to target hazardous driving violations, conduct commercial motor vehicle (CMV) inspections, and educate drivers on safe and compliant operation in an effort to reduce crashes involving commercial motor vehicles. Non-commercial vehicles that operate unsafely around CMVs will also be stopped.

CVE Stop Photo

You just read:

Major Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Detail to Take Place in Southern Arizona Next Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.