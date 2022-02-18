We Level Up New Jersey Rehab Center Announces Grand Opening
WeLevelUp NJ is an advanced evidence-based New Jersey Rehab detox center for substance abuse and alcohol addiction.
WeLevelUp Treatment Center is announcing completed renovations and the grand opening of their newest modernized treatment center in the New Jersey area.
Communities across New Jersey and beyond are continuing to see the increasingly critical need for substance abuse treatment coupled with mental health.”LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Level Up is announcing completed renovations and the grand opening of their newest modernized treatment center in the New Jersey area. This newest expansion will provide critical inpatient addiction rehab & detox care at an all-new and improved campus. The project adds much-needed quality addiction treatment with secondary dual diagnosis mental health programs in the Greater Lawrenceville, Mercer County New Jersey area.
— Ryan Zofay, Founder of We Level Up Personal Development Series
The Lawrenceville, New Jersey Addiction Treatment Center will immediately support the entire North East United States in combating the growing drug abuse & mental health epidemic. The center's well-qualified clinicians specializing in the treatment of severe substance abuse cases providing extended care from supervised medical detox through intensive therapy and rehabilitation programs.
WeLevel Up is responding in part to both the growing opioid crisis and its corresponding mental health epidemic in the United States. We’re seeing all-time record high drug overdose deaths just recently reported by the CDC. Moreover, we know that COVID-19 isolation, related shut-downs, and restrictions have made a deeply negative impact on the nation’s mental health. That coupled with a correlated & explosive drug overdose epidemic throughout the entire nation demands we step up to offer more help. The New Jersey Rehab Addiction Treatment Center is dedicated to offering a full continuum of care from initial Medical Detox, Inpatient Rehab, and Alumni aftercare.
Expansion into Newly Renovated & Improved Lawrenceville, New Jersey Rehab Treatment Facility
This month, We Level Up Treatment Center will expand from its South Florida roots to provide an additional facility option. That is more convenient to clients in the Northeast with a newly renovated and improved building for its clients from New Jersey and beyond. The new facility will include integrated medical detox and addiction rehabilitation. The new center will accommodate both clinical facilities and client residences. This expansion will add additional treatment beds, allowing more individuals in the New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania area to obtain the high-quality lifesaving drug & alcohol treatment they deserve.
“We Level Up is a trusted behavioral health care provider to the people of Florida and many more communities beyond our local area. Our organization continues to invest in growing both access and quality care for our clients. Each of our facilities is staffed by highly-trained specialists ready to help patients and their families achieve long-term recovery success. We're excited to announce our first facility in the North East with our New Jersey rehab center ” said Ryan Zofay, Founder of WeLevelUp Treatment Center. “Communities across New Jersey and beyond are continuing to see the increasingly critical need for substance abuse treatment coupled with mental health treatment. This facility will provide the help and essential services these communities deserve.”
As of June 2020, 13% of Americans reported starting or increasing substance use as a way of coping with stress or emotions related to COVID-19. Overdoses have also spiked since the onset of the pandemic. A reporting system called ODMAP shows that the early months of the pandemic brought an 18% increase nationwide in overdoses compared with those same months in 2019.
The New Jersey rehab & treatment center facility will help to meet the demand for drug and alcohol inpatient services in the area. This facility is part of a large multi-million dollar investment the company is making in providing more access to care across the country. Comprehensive inpatient treatment will be provided for adults and seniors that grapple with serious indications of alcohol and drug addiction requiring robust inpatient and/or detox treatment.
WeLevelUp's newest New Jersey treatment center is slated to become a leading member of the medical community. The New Jersey addiction center will work to support other organizations, hospitals, and first responders with the help that they need.
New Jersey Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Centers
Detoxing is the first step in drug rehab and drug addiction treatment, however, it can be a difficult process. Drug rehab centers provide support to make this process easier for addicts to get through withdrawal symptoms successfully. Detoxification medications are sometimes used during drug detox if an addict has developed severe drug dependence and cannot go through with detox without using specific withdrawal drugs like medication or medication-assisted therapy (MAT). The NJ MAT program allows for combining specific drug replacement therapies with drug rehabilitation programs to create a comprehensive treatment plan that will help the addict stay clean long term.
After detoxing from alcohol, drug rehab centers use a variety of treatments for alcohol addiction including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), motivational interviewing (MI), contingency management (CM), drug replacement therapy, acceptance, and commitment therapy (ACT) as well as traditional 12 step programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous.
Alcohol Abuse
Alcohol abuse is a serious issue in the United States, and according to the CDC, there are more than 14 million alcoholics in the US. Alcoholism can be a very difficult addiction to overcome, but drug rehab centers have the knowledge and expertise needed to help those who are struggling with alcoholism to get back on their feet.
After detoxing from alcohol, drug rehab centers use a variety of treatments for alcohol addiction including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), motivational interviewing (MI), contingency management (CM), drug replacement therapy, acceptance, and commitment therapy (ACT) as well as traditional 12 step programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous.
Drug Abuse
According to the CDC, there were over 44 million drug users in the US and almost 2 million drug addicts who needed professional help due to their addiction. There are a number of rehab centers available to those struggling with drug addiction, but it's important that those searching for treatment find an alcohol and drug rehab center that is equipped to meet their specific needs and goals for recovery.
Consequences of the Opioid Crisis
Millions of adults in America are impacted by the opioid crisis every year. It’s significant to gauge how prevalent addiction is, therefore, we can appreciate its health, physical, social, and economic influence. These figures can be compelling means to raise public knowledge, stop the stigmatization of the illness, stop wrongful shaming, and advance improved treatment.
- Over 70% of drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid
- Overdoses involving opioids killed nearly 50,000 people in 2019, and nearly 73% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids
- Nearly 500,000 people died from overdoses involving any opioid, including prescription and illicit opioids, from 1999-2019
Costs of America’s Opioid Crisis
The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reports that drug abuse costs the US an estimated $78.5 billion a year, including healthcare expenditures, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drug overdose was involved in more than 38,000 deaths in 2014, which is about 63 percent of drug-related deaths in 2015, with opioids accounting for the majority of drug overdose deaths. Opioid pain relievers were responsible for 18,893 drug overdose deaths in 2014 which increased to 20, 844 drug overdose deaths involving opioid pain relievers in 2015 (numbers do not include heroin).
New Jersey Rehab Treatment Center Services
Clients will undergo residential treatment services at the new location for roughly 30 days depending on the client’s individual needs. Like all of We Level Up’s facilities, the New Jersey Rehab treatment center expansion will combine science-based care. Plus holistic therapy modalities. We Level Up New Jersey Rehab Treatment Center provides high-quality mental health. Coupled with dual-diagnosis addiction care in multiple facilities in numerous geographical areas. Locations include:
- NJ Rehab Detox Center
- Fort Lauderdale rehab center
- West Palm Beach rehab center
- Lake Worth Florida rehab center
- Deerfield Beach / Pompano rehab center
About We Level Up Treatment Centers
WeLevelUp is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
WeLevelUp provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
WeLevelUp.com is A-rated by the BBB and is a confirmed and verified business.
About Ryan Zofay
Ryan Zofay is most passionate about sharing his practical lessons that change lives. As a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker, he teaches development strategies that measurably improve performance, connection, and overall mindset.
Through Ryan's recovery success, he's learned how to be a licensed interventionist. He still finds time to give back and help inspire whenever there is a need for intervention.
Ryan Zofay is a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker. He teaches personal development strategies that measurably improve performance, connection, and mindset. Using the teachings of his own successes and tribulations, Ryan has a unique ability to facilitate deep change for individuals and organizations.
Ryan’s passion and enthusiasm readily spill over to his listeners. His own life accounts, amazing comeback journies, along the wisdom he developed, help formulate instructions to clients on how to realize their goals. Visit the Ryan Zofay Events page to learn more.
Giving Tuesday
Ryan pledged to match donations during prior Giving Tuesday for Hospitality Helping Hands. Hospitality Helping Hands distributes groceries in West Palm Beach Florida. Within weeks it became one of the largest resources for families seeking support in the state. The Giving Tuesday challenge was EXCEEDED and 110k was raised which fed 170,000 families! The cause is still going. If you'd like to help but are unable to donate, reach out to friends, family, or business owners who may be able to do so. We are still in this together.
Sources:
Center for Disease Control - https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6932a1.htm; Center for Disease Control - https://www.cdc.gov/opioids/data/index.html
National Alliance on Mental Illness – nami.org/mhstats
About Ryan Zofay – https://ryanzofay.com/about/ Ryan Zofay – YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8h0CdfC17psLvBPknMpbbg
New Drug Overdose Record Highs - https://welevelup.com/treatment/news/drug-overdose/
BBB – ‘https://www.bbb.org/search?find_country=USA&find_text=level%20up%20lake%20worth
Psychology Today – www.psychologytoday.com/us/treatment-rehab/we-level-up-lake-worth-holistix-treatment-center-lake-worth-fl/860031
Ryan Zofay
We Level Up
+1 201-389-9370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
We Level Up New Jersey Addiction Treatment Center