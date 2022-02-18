Rockerbuilt Announces Partnership with Airstream

Rockerbuilt will customize Airstream trailers for food and beverage clients

Louisville-based, musician-driven fabrication studio becomes Southeast’s only licensed upfitter of the iconic trailers for the food and beverage industry

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the most recognizable vehicles on the American road will soon begin rolling into Louisville, Kentucky's Portland neighborhood, and then rolling out with a new purpose.

Rockerbuilt Studio is now a licensed upfitter for Airstream trailers. The Louisville company will begin modifying brand new, aluminum-skinned Airstreams in March, transforming them into mobile showcases for food and beverage clients.

Rockerbuilt’s craftsmen will add features including service windows, sinks, cooking surfaces, and prep areas to the 16 foot and 25 foot model Airstreams. Each client can custom-design every aspect of the new trailer to match their needs and their business. Louisville-based Please & Thank You has already reserved the first trailer, which will be upfitted and ready to serve the company’s trademark coffee and famous chocolate chip cookies at Kentucky Derby Festival events.

The announcement of the new partnership comes just as Rockerbuilt celebrates its fifth anniversary. Longtime musical partners Brad White and Andy Cook founded Rockerbuilt in 2017 as a way for their fellow musicians to practice the trades and skills they’d learned while not on the road. The company has now designed custom furnishings, metalwork and art for clients such as the Louisville Galt House, Michter’s Fort Nelson distillery, and Texas Roadhouse.

“We’re honored to have so many clients who appreciate the passion and commitment to quality we put into our work,” said White. “Now we’re excited for them to be able to take that craftsmanship on the road in a custom Airstream.”

In 2020, White and Cook created the 1512 Creative Compound to enrich the Portland neighborhood through a space that can host live music, events, monthly curated art shows and more. The building is home to a large events venue, retail spaces, and studios for Rockerbuilt and other artists.

“Fifteen Twelve is all about bringing more energy to Portland, so the Airstream partnership is a perfect fit,” Cook said. “Bringing one of America’s most recognizable brands into the neighborhood will help build on our momentum.”

About Rockerbuilt

Rockerbuilt is a multidisciplinary local workshop specializing in metal fabrication, woodwork, and many other creative facets. We design and execute highly crafted products and apply fine art detail and technique to standard construction trades. Rockerbuilt is founded on a diverse background of motivated artists, musicians, and tradesmen. We continually learn and grow from the vast skill sets of each team member. Created in 2017 in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville, Brad White and Andy Cook have devoted their career paths to this focused vision.