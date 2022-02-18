​PennDOT to Perform Drilling on T-337 and SR 309 in Wyoming County

Dunmore, PA - T-337 (Dietz Mountain Road) and SR 309 in Monroe Township, Wyoming County will be closed daily from Monday Feb. 21 through Thurs. February 24. Work will take place between 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. A detour will be in place daily as follows:

From points east of the bridge:

Head northeast along T-337 (Dietz Mountain Road) towards T-322 (Wilsey Road);

Stay straight onto T-322 (Wilsey Road) and travel 1.7 miles;

Turn left onto SR 292 and travel 1.4 miles;

Turn left onto SR 29 and travel 3.6 miles;

Stay straight onto SR 309 and travel 0.8 miles; and

Turn left onto T-337 (Dietz Mountain Road).

From points west of the bridge:

Turn right onto northbound SR 309 and travel 0.8 miles;

Stay straight onto SR 29 and travel 3.6 miles;

Turn right onto SR 292 and travel 1.4 miles;

Turn right onto T-322 (Wilsey Road) and travel 1.7 miles; and

Stay straight onto T-337 (Dietz Mountain Road).

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

