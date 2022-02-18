Submit Release
Lane Closures on State Route 356 in Butler County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that State Route 356 (North Pike Road) Northbound and Southbound in Jefferson Township, Butler County will have lane closures throughout the day into this evening.

State Route 356 Northbound will have a lane closure at the intersection of State Route 356 and Bonniebrook Road extending approximately 2500 feet beyond the intersection in both directions.  The Southbound lane will be closed intermittently for 15 minutes per closure as crews address a flooding issue. 

The roadway is expected to open by 6:00 p.m. but is subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

