Edamam and APILayer Partner on APIs for Food and Nutrition Data

NEW YORK, NY, US, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APILayer, owned by Austin-based B2B software company Idera. Inc., today announced a joint go-to-market partnership with Edamam that leads to the launch of three APIs that will revolutionize accessibility to nutrition data and analytics for developers: Nutrition Analysis API, Food Database API, and Recipe Search API.

The Nutrition Analysis API provides the most advanced nutrition analysis technology available to do real-time nutrition analysis of any food, recipe or ingredient list. The Food Database API helps you find generic, CPG and restaurant foods. The Recipe Search API allows for diet, allergen and nutrient driven search from a database of over 5 million recipes in English.

Integrating these three APIs from Edamam into one API product by APILayer allows developers and companies to easily incorporate nutrition analysis and food data into their software or websites.

Food is fundamental to life and health. Knowing the nutrient, allergen and diet profile of foods and recipes is a key element to building a healthy lifestyle and should be accessible to individuals. However, trying to understand nutrition, food ingredients and recipes and how food affects health can be very confusing. Different sources may provide different information, most of which is hard to verify as accurate.

“The collaboration with Edamam will take a lot of the guesswork out of this process by integrating all the best nutrition, recipe, and food data and resources into one simple API that users can trust. The partnership allows us to provide developers with powerful nutrition analysis and personalized meal recommendation technology", said ApiLayer GM, John Burr.

By utilizing Edamam's Nutrition Analysis API, Apilayer's clients will have access to valuable nutrition and ingredient data when creating user-generated recipes, personalized nutrition apps, or any other application needing detailed and accurate nutritional information.

"We see the partnership with ApiLayer as a way to provide ever more developers with the tools to build nutrition, diet, and recipes applications or experiences," said Victor Penev, Edamam’s CEO and founder. "ApiLayer is a great partner, as they are focused on helping companies utilize APIs. We believe it will be very convenient for developers who have already integrated ApiLayer into their projects,” added Penev

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, and Barilla.

About Idera, Inc.

APILayer is owned by Idera, Inc, a company that delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less, faster. Idera, Inc. brands span three divisions—Data Tools, Developer Tools, and DevOps Tools—with products evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, including some of the world's largest health care, financial services, retail, and technology companies. To learn more, visit: https://www.ideracorp.com.