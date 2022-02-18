Maine DOE Update – February 18, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

In honor of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin visited Mid-Coast School of Technology to highlight the importance of Career and Technical Education in providing high-quality career pathways, shine a light on the vast array of program offerings for students, and celebrate the powerful teaching and learning happening in CTE schools. | More

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 8:00 to 10:00 am, the Work Force Group for LD 313 will hold its next meeting hosted by the Department of Education. | More

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced today, February 17, 2022 that it is extending Project Access COVID Tests (ACT), its partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation to mail free COVID-19 tests directly to Maine people, with an order for 50,000 additional tests, after Maine people claimed the remaining initial supply on Wednesday.| More

The implementation of the Facilitated IEP (FIEP) meeting program allows the Maine Department of Education to provide another cost-free mechanism for stakeholders to utilize in the effective dispute resolution process. A facilitated IEP meeting is one where an IEP (Individualized Education Plan) is developed by a collaborative team whose members share responsibility for the meeting process and results, and where decision-making is managed using facilitation skills. In states that offer Facilitated IEP meetings, data suggests that there is a positive impact on IEP team member communication, and increased levels of trust and collaboration among stakeholders. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is participating in the International SEL (Social Emotional Learning) Day 2022 by providing all Maine classroom teachers access to ready-made plans… | More

Maine Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Dan Chuhta visited two schools last week to participate in the Read to ME Challenge. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and News Center Maine have partnered on a two-week campaign to highlight the amazing work of Maine teachers and school staff. This marks the second year in a row for the partnership, with News Center Maine airing video clips of people working in Maine schools, talking about where they work and why they love what they do. | More

Applications are open for the Educators Rising Preservice teacher award which helps a future teacher get a jumpstart on setting up their classroom. The award of $1,000 will be presented to a senior at a teacher prep program in Maine and the award will be judged by Maine County and State Teachers of the Year. | More

This week, President Joe Biden named 104 teachers as recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) for the 2020 awards cycle. Among the awardees are two outstanding Maine K-6 science teachers: Michele (Mickie) Flores who teaches at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School in Deer Isle and Cindy Soule who teaches at Gerald E. Talbot Community School in Portland. | More

Please join the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse on February 24 at 3:00 PM EST for an informational webinar on online safety featuring guidance and resources for kindergarten through grade 12 schools. | More

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is pleased to announce that Student Daily Attendance data reporting is now fully functional in Synergy and NEO. We are holding a webinar to cover the new student daily attendance reporting process and requirements on February 28th, 2022 at 10AM. To participate please follow the Join Live link at the time of the webinar. | More

The U.S. Department of Education’s Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will host a webinar on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. EST. This webinar will highlight the role of parents and families in supporting school safety efforts at the local and state levels.| More

