Maryland State Police Arrest Man For Stabbing In Caroline County

February 18, 2022

(PRESTON, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a stabbing of a woman Thursday in Caroline County.

Detectives have consulted with the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding this case. The suspect’s identity has been withheld until he is formally charged in the case.

At about 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to Holly Park Drive and Gilpin Point Road in Preston, Maryland for a report of a stabbing. According to a preliminary investigation, officers with the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist troopers. Police at the scene located the female victim, who had suffered an apparent stab wound.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the suspect attempted to evade apprehension, while inflicting injuries to himself with a knife. Over more than 15 minutes, law enforcement attempted to utilize multiple non-lethal methods to diffuse the situation.

A trooper, when the opportunity arose, was able to knock the knife out of the suspect’s hand. He was then immediately apprehended. Both the suspect and the victim, who were known to each other, were flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

