Banking Executive Dorothy Abreu to Serve as New Illinois Tollway Board Chairwoman

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker announced his appointment of Dorothy Abreu as the new Illinois Tollway Board Chairwoman. Abreu is a senior vice president at PNC Bank with over 20 years of experience in financial services, significant public sector experience and an active track record of service to the community.

Illinois Tollway Board Chairman Will Evans announced his intention to step down from his role, effective immediately, and return to retirement after more than three years of service. During his tenure, the Tollway continued to deliver on a $14 billion capital program, expanded opportunities for minority contractors, and launched a historic amnesty program for Tollway customers which helped to substantially reduce outstanding and future fines on unpaid tolls.

"I am pleased to announce Dorothy Abreu as the new Board Chairwoman for the Illinois Tollway. I am confident her two decades of banking experience in the private sector and her impressive work with government entities and non-profit organizations will lend itself to continued growth and fiscal responsibility at the Tollway," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Chairman Evans led the Tollway to historic progress and leaves behind a stronger, more accessible, and more equitable Tollway system. He has been a valued partner over the past three years, and I wish him all the best on his well-deserved retirement."

Abreu has enjoyed a long and successful career in the Illinois banking sector, with responsibilities spanning commercial lending, community development banking, and asset management. A graduate of North Park University, Abreu is currently a senior vice president for PNC's Corporate and Institutional Banking group, where she leads the delivery of financial solutions and banking advisory services to public institutions and non-profit organizations in the state. In particular, she has worked with clients to manage pandemic-related disruptions and operational funding needs. She has also led financing for high-impact projects focused on driving economic development and affordable housing in Illinois' low- to moderate-income communities.

"I am honored to serve as the next Tollway Board Chairwoman and CEO and am committed to building on the strong progress made over the past several years," said Dorothy Abreu. "The Tollway is a state-of-the-art system with hundreds of miles of roadways connecting millions of customers to work, family, and their daily lives. With an eye towards strengthening collaboration, equity and transparency, I am eager to get to work to and provide our customers with the experience they deserve."

Abreu has extensive experience serving on boards of several high-profile organizations. She is the current president of the Latino Policy Forum, a member of the board of directors of the Chicago Community Loan Fund, a member of the governing board of Chicago Commons, and a member of the board of directors of Chicago Habitat for Humanity. Outgoing Illinois Tollway Chairman Evans has served in his role for more than three years. Despite the pandemic, under Evans' leadership the Illinois Tollway continued to deliver on its 15-year Move Illinois infrastructure program on time and within budget. This includes advancing key priorities like the reconstruction and widening of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) from 95th Street to Balmoral Avenue, including a full rebuild of the Mile Long Bridge and BNSF Railway Bridge.

In addition, the Tollway is nearing completion of the I-294/I-57 interchange, while also securing critical agreements as the Tollway works to construct the all new I-490 Tollway which will lead to western access to O'Hare International Airport.

"Serving as Chairman of the Illinois Tollway has been an honor, giving me the opportunity to oversee critical infrastructure projects for our state and implement policies that resulted in an increased number of contracts being awarded to diverse professionals and contractors," said outgoing Tollway Board Chairman Will Evans. "Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tollway is delivering projects on time and within budget. I look forward to watching the agency continue to thrive and grow under Dorothy's leadership in the years ahead."

During his tenure, Evans worked to increase equity and diversity efforts at the agency to provide all Illinois contractors with equal opportunity to bid and work on Tollway projects. As a result, the Illinois Tollway recommitted to critical Technical Assistance programming while attaining some of the highest Disadvantaged Business Enterprise award percentages in 2020 for both professional services and construction.

In 2020, diverse firms were awarded 62% of Tollway contracts for professional design and engineering services. Additionally, in 2021 minority- owned businesses secured Tollway construction contracts worth $348 million, representing nearly 26% of the $1.34 billion in construction contracts awarded.

During Evan's tenure, the Tollway Board also launched Tolling 2020, which encompassed a sweeping amnesty program substantially reducing outstanding fines as well as the initial costs associated with unpaid tolls to improve equity for Tollway customers.