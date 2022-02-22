ATP's Innovations in Testing Conference 2022 to be Hosted in Orlando and Online
Bridging Opportunities for Better Assessment, March 20-23, 2002
Over the past two years the assessment industry has experienced challenges and rapid changes. The evolving landscape has pushed us to define new ways to learn, adapt, and grow. ”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This spring ATP will return to in-person learning and networking at its annual Innovations in Testing Conference, scheduled for March 20 - 23, at the Hyatt Regency, Orlando, Florida. At the same time, ATP will offer a virtual experience. Industry leaders from around the world will gather, both in-person and virtually, to discuss how to drive innovation through new ideas, solutions, and technologies. The theme of this year's hybrid event is Bridging Opportunities for Better Assessment.
— Dr. Chad Buckendahl, ACS Ventures, LLC
"Over the past two years the assessment industry has experienced challenges and rapid changes. The evolving landscape has pushed us to define new ways to learn, adapt, and grow. With all of these changes happening in our industry and around the world, it’s critical for ATP to support thought leadership to address the challenges, provide learning opportunities, and encourage connections with, and for, as many industry professionals as possible," said 2022 Conference Chair, Dr. Chad Buckendahl of ACS Ventures, LLC.
Now in its twenty-third year, the 2022 Innovations in Testing Conference will open with a keynote session encouraging the industry to create assessments that are more culturally inclusive. Speakers include Dr. Jennifer Randall, Associate Professor in Research, Educational Measurement, and Psychometrics Program at the University of Massachusetts, and the Director for the Center of Meaurement Justice, and Dr. Pamela Paek, Deputy Chief, Research, Strategy and Education, UnboundEd
"This session will make you think and challenge you to look at the world a bit differently. How the industry responds to this call to action will be in the hands of us as a professional community," Buckendahl noted.
Day two of the Conference will be kicked off with Fast-Pitch on the main stage. This stimulating session will offer attendees a chance to preview revolutionary, game changing technologies, products, and services being offered by some of the newest entrepreneurs and technology disruptors in the industry.
Closing the conference will be Dr. Florida Sparks, SVP, Chief Diversity Officer-HR, Pearson and Rokeya Jones, Principal Program Director, Education Experiences, Microsoft who will explore the intersection of inclusion and technology, and its influence on the assessment industry. Attendees will discover how to integrate inclusive technology principles and gain new strategies to apply to both work and personal lives.
In addition to the slate of general sessions, the full program will offer a number of session formats, covering topics from across the industry. To view the full conference program, visit the Innovations in Testing website at – www.innovationsintesting.org. Registration and sponsorship is also open, and can be accessed via the conference website.
Lauren Scheib
Association of Test Publishers
+1 717-755-9747
email us here