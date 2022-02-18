The Planetary Society awards their largest-ever grant to amateur asteroid hunting community

Fabrizio Bernardi, Maura Tombelli and their Gr.A.M. (Gruppo Astrofili Montelupo) colleagues pose at the Beppe Forti Observatory in Italy. Image: Gruppo Astrofili Montelupo

The group SONEAR (Southern Observatory for Near Earth Asteroids Research) in Brazil. From left: Cristóvão Jacques, Eduardo Pimentel, João Ribeiro de Barros. Image: SONEAR

Alain Maury of the MAP survey in Chile, posing with their telescope. Maury works in collaboration with with Georges Attard in France and Daniel Parrot in the USA. Image: Alain Maury