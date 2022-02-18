Submit Release
Delaware Heritage Commission’s Book of the Week Celebrating Black History Month

Continuing our celebration of Black History Month, the Delaware Heritage Commission is proud to present our Book of the Week:

“A History of African Americans of Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore” – by Carole C. Marks, Editor

 

You can view a PDF version of this book here.

 

SYNOPSIS: The history of African Americans in Delaware spans almost four hundred years, with the first African slave arriving in New Sweden in 1639. Since then, the African American inhabitants of Delaware and Maryland have endured slavery, war, and the long struggle for freedom and equality. A History of African Americans of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore presents a social, political, and cultural history of African Americans, from the first permanent settlements to the present day.

 

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.

