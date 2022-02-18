Submit Release
Council to Host Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Mental Health on March 1 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, February 18 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Residents are encouraged to sign up and submit questions, and to fill out an online survey

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 17, 2022—The Montgomery County Council will host a virtual Town Hall meeting on mental health on Tuesday, March 1 from 7 to 9 p.m. through Zoom.  

This event will serve as a listening session. We want to get feedback from residents about their views, experiences and suggestions for mental health resources and support in Montgomery County, with the aim of continuing to work together on: 

  • Breaking down misperceptions about mental health issues and promoting recovery and a healthy community; 
  • Finding innovative community-based solutions to mental health needs; 
  • Developing clear steps for our community to address mental health needs that complement existing government services and the outstanding work of our existing community partners. 

The Council will be joined by representatives from community partner organizations to provide residents with information on mental health resources. More information on the town hall meeting can be found on the Council’s webpage.

“Two years into the pandemic, the mental health needs of our entire community have dramatically increased. Support for the ongoing anxiety, stress, grief, loss, and collective trauma our residents are experiencing every day is a priority of mine as Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and all my Council Colleagues," said Council President Gabe Albornoz. "So, on Monday, March 1st at 7 p.m., we are holding a Mental Health Town Hall to hear directly from you on this topic, as we will be listening carefully and hear from our community partners invested in this work who will share their support and resources.” 

Residents are encouraged to sign up and submit their priority topics, questions and comments beforehand. Register in advance for this webinar here. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email directly from Zoom containing information about how to join the webinar. 

We also encourage residents to fill out the following survey to provide additional feedback. The survey is available in English and SpanishFill out the English survey here.

The virtual Mental Health Town Hall meeting will be streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube (MoCoCouncilMD) and on Facebook Live (MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil) and can also be watched on County Cable Montgomery on channels 30 (Fios), 1056 (RCN) and 996 (Xfinity). 

# # #

mental health town hall ENG

Release ID: 22-076 Media Contact: Lillian Cruz, 240-777-7801 , Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832 Categories: Gabe Albornoz

