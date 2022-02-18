Commonwealth Corporation Reinvents Brand and Website to Better Align with Mission 

Boston, MA — Commonwealth Corporation (CommCorp), the agency responsible for administering and delivering a wide range of publicly and privately funded programs on behalf of the Baker-Polito Administration and the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, announced it has completed major updates to its brand and website to more directly align with the organization’s community-focused mission. The change is a critical step in messaging, promoting, and delivering innovative and collaborative professional development solutions that help diverse communities and employers succeed.

"During the last few months, we have poured our hearts and souls into developing a new image that would accurately represent who we are at our core," said Christine Abrams, President and CEO of Commonwealth Corporation. "We proudly present our revamped branding to the Commonwealth. The updates reflect the evolution of our company since its establishment in 1996."

The CommCorp brand refresh provides a redesigned commcorp.org, structured with intentionality, access, and impact in mind as well as a clear and consistent subbrand presentation for its family of programs. CommCorp has also made its website available in Spanish, with plans to expand into other languages and prioritize web accessibility standards in the name of meaningful access and inclusion.

With a “no wrong door” approach, the site and brand has been optimized to bring the target audience through a journey that takes them from point A to point B seamlessly. Whether you are looking to invest in the future workforce, develop a pipeline of workers, or train and upskill your current workforce, CommCorp has a path for you. A project like this takes a village, but the supporting vendors, consisting of primarily women and minority-owned businesses as designers, developers, translators and more, were well-equipped for the challenge.

Select website features:

CommCorp has streamlined communications by providing direct contact forms for each program through its website, becoming more efficient in getting its audience into the right hands.

Interactive graphics and data across the website showcase the organization's impact in Massachusetts, making it easier to tell its story.

In response to feedback from grantees and partners, the new website offers three unique customer pathways on its homepage: Invest in the Future Workforce; Develop a Pipeline of Workers; and Train and Upskill Current Workforce, each providing more straightforward access to relevant programming.

"Commonwealth Corporation has been revolutionizing the workforce development space for years—and we want our brand to represent that," said Laura C. Rivera, Associate Director of Marketing at Commonwealth Corporation. "This process has been meticulous and truly a team effort. While this is an important step forward, our core beliefs remain unchanged. At Commonwealth Corporation, we are passionate about our shared vision—a world where meaningful employment can lead to upward mobility for all."

Visit commcorp.org to explore the new brand and programs that help build skills for a strong economy across the Commonwealth.

###

About Commonwealth Corporation:

Commonwealth Corporation is a quasi-public workforce development agency that strengthens the skills of Massachusetts youth and adults by investing in innovative partnerships with industry, education, and workforce organizations. To learn more please visit commcorp.org

###