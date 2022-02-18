The Annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count is on Tuesday, February 22
The Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is conducting a one-night count of the homeless population in Montgomery.
The Point-in-Time Count is an annual snapshot of our community’s homeless population. It is an important tool in helping MACH assess current needs and get first-hand input about local services.”MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH) is conducting its annual homeless Point-in-Time Count on the evening of Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A point-in-time (PIT) count is an enumeration on a single night of the people in a community who are experiencing homelessness, both sheltered and unsheltered. The count is required for local community agencies to receive homeless assistance funds distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
— Lydia Pickett, executive director, MACH
During the annual event, MACH members, volunteers, and staff canvass the streets of Montgomery, targeting areas of the city where people experiencing homelessness are known. The teams conduct interviews with each person to determine their background and needs and distribute food, hygiene items, blankets, and winter wear. Teams will leave Friendship Mission West on Mobile Highway at 3 pm and work until approximately 7:30 pm.
“The Point-in-Time Count is an annual snapshot of our community’s homeless population. It is an important tool in helping MACH and its members assess current needs and get first-hand input about local services,” said Lydia Pickett, Executive Director of the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless. Many of the winter items distributed during the Point-in-Time Count were collected during MACH’s annual blanket drive in November. Pickett stated, “Many of the things we take for granted, such as a pair of socks or a warm coat, are invaluable to people who are experiencing homelessness. The Point-in-Time Count is one mechanism that allows local homeless service providers to have direct interactions with persons in need and begin conversations that can potentially connect them to resources to obtain stable, sustainable housing.”
About the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless
The Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless serves as a vehicle to secure HUD funding and provides support to and resources for organizations that provide services for the homeless in the River Region. Founded in 2001, MACH is the Continuum of Care for a five-county area and is responsible for devising methods to alleviate homelessness, providing services to the homeless and to those at risk of becoming homeless, and conducting a yearly survey of homeless individuals within its geographic boundaries. MACH seeks to lead the charge in planning, coordinating, and developing resources in the community, with the goal of ending homelessness. Learn more at midalhomeless.org.
