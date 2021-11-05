Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless Announces “Homeless Action Month” Starting with the Blanket Drive on November 6
MACH's annual Blanket Drive runs November 6, 13, and 20 to collect crucial winter items for residents experiencing homelessness.
The more awareness we have about the needs of others, the more we can provide the support that encourages people as they make steps towards housing stability”MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout November, Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH) is inviting people across the River Region to be aware and be involved in ending homelessness. They will hold their annual Blanket Drive on Saturday, November 6, 13, and 20 at locations across Montgomery to collect crucial winter items for residents experiencing homelessness.
— Lydia Pickett, executive director, MACH
“In addition to supplying basic needs, our annual Blanket Drive, which always precedes National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, serves to direct our community’s focus on our fellow citizens who are facing difficult circumstances”, said Lydia Pickett, Executive Director of MACH. “The more awareness we have about the needs of others, the more we can provide the support that encourages people as they make steps towards housing stability.”
According to data collected by MACH through their annual Point-in-Time count, hundreds of people experience homelessness on any given night across the River Region, including:
• Those in emergency shelters
• Those living in places not meant for human habitation
• Survivors of domestic violence
• Military veterans
• Unaccompanied minors
• Senior citizens
• Those who are chronically homeless
• Families with children
• Individuals with mental illness or substance abuse disorders
The Blanket Drive provides much-needed resources and raises awareness about how many people are on the verge of entering homelessness, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has exasperated issues that largely impact people experiencing homelessness, such as a lack of affordable housing, decreases in household income, fewer available shelter beds, and an increase in the number of households facing possible eviction.
Pickett states, “The pandemic caused an increase in the number of people facing serious housing instability and facing possible homelessness. At the same time, there were decreases in the numbers of rental properties and emergency shelter beds available, making it more difficult for those in need of housing resources to find stability.”
MACH Blanket Drive
MACH will have three collection sites in Montgomery for new and like-new winter wear.
WHEN: Saturday, November 6, 13, and 20; 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE:
• Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, 101 Coliseum Blvd.
• Vaughn Park Church of Christ, 3800 Vaughn Rd.
• Dreamland BBQ; 7900 Vaughn Rd.
WHAT: New or like-new winter items are being accepted. Please do not donate spring or summer items. MACH needs:
• Blankets
• Hats
• Jackets
• Boots
• Sleeping Bags
• Scarves
• Socks
• Coats
• Gloves
GET INVOLVED: Sign up to volunteer at www.HandsOnRiverRegion.org or by calling MACH at 334-261-6182.
National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week (HHAW) – November 13-21, 2021
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is an annual program where people come together across the country to draw attention to the problems of hunger and homelessness. Participating groups spend the week holding a series of educational, service, fundraising, and advocacy events. Plans are being finalized for MACH’s inaugural HHAW observance with a special event on November 19, 2021. Details will be released within the coming days.
ABOUT MID-ALABAMA COALITION FOR THE HOMELESS
The Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless serves as a vehicle to secure HUD funding and provides support to and resources for organizations that provide services for the homeless in the River Region. To learn more, visit MidAlHomeless.org or call (334) 261-6182.
