10th Street Bypass Scheduled to Close Due to Expected Flooding in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, is scheduled to close at 4 P.M. in both directions due to anticipated flooding Friday, February 18.

The 10th Street Bypass will close between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard due to expected flooding. Additionally, the ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 to the 10th Street Bypass will close.

All traffic will be detoured. Motorists should use Fort Duquesne Boulevard to detour around the closure. Motorists on I-279 should use the ramps to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

