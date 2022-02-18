Submit Release
News Search

There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,486 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Whitmer Signs Proclamation Declaring Feb. 18 Hidden Heroes Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE   

February 18, 2022

Contact: Michael Kroll krollm2@michigan.gov Cell: 517-285-9734

 

Gov. Whitmer Signs Proclamation Declaring Feb. 18 Hidden Heroes Day 

 

LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer today proclaimed Feb. 18, 2022, as Hidden Heroes Day in Michigan, recognizing the essential role of family members, friends and other caregivers who care for wounded and ill service members and veterans. 

In conjunction with National Caregiver Day, recognized on the same day, Hidden Heroes Day encourages communities throughout the state to become "Hidden Hero communities" by creating supportive environments and opportunities for military and veteran caregivers. 

"Across our state, thousands of caregivers work tirelessly to ensure the needs of Michigan veterans are met," said Gov. Whitmer. "These Hidden Heroes provide physical, financial and emotional support to Michigan veterans facing a range of life challenges. On Hidden Heroes Day, we recognize, uplift and honor the critical work they do every day. We salute these Hidden Heroes for their service to those who have served all of us."

There are some 5.5 million military and veteran caregivers across the nation - many of them spouses, parents or friends who don't even consider themselves caregivers. Yet these caregivers play an essential role in enabling veterans to live better quality lives, acting as nurses, pharmacists, schedulers and everything in between - often spending more than 40 hours a week providing care. 

"Our veteran and military caregivers are true Hidden Heroes for the selfless care they provide to the brave service members who sacrificed for our country," said Zaneta Adams, director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, which championed the governor's proclamation. "Caring for a veteran is a valiant and heroic duty but it's also a difficult job that often goes unnoticed. Today - and every day - we applaud our Hidden Heroes for filling this crucial role."

Anne Zerbe, executive director of Michigan Veteran Homes, noted that the caregivers at the state's veteran homes - many of them volunteers - provide around-the-clock care for Michigan veterans.

"Our dedicated team of nurses, caregivers, therapists and other staff provide compassionate care to our state's veterans at our homes in Grand Rapids, Marquette and Macomb County," said Anne Zerbe, executive director of Michigan Veteran Homes. "Even through the Covid-19 pandemic, their commitment, professionalism and resilience has never wavered, ensuring the safety of our members and providing companionship when they needed it most."  

View the full proclamation here.

You just read:

Gov. Whitmer Signs Proclamation Declaring Feb. 18 Hidden Heroes Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.