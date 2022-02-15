FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 15, 2022

Gov. Whitmer Signs Proclamation Marking National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

LANSING, Mich. - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring National Salute to Veteran Patients Week February 13 - 19, 2022, as an opportunity to pay tribute to veterans of the U.S. armed forces who are cared for in Veteran Administration (V.A.) medical centers, outpatient clinics and nursing homes.

"The annual Salute to Veteran Patients is an opportunity for Michigan to fulfill President Lincoln's promise of caring for our veterans and their family members," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "Opening two new State Veteran Homes, one in Grand Rapids and one in Macomb County, helps us make good on that promise and keep putting Michiganders first. I am proud of the work we've done for our veterans and their families, but we will continue finding ways to ensure they have opportunities to thrive with good-paying jobs, affordable housing and healthcare and great education for their kids."

In Michigan, 25 facilities offer VA healthcare, including 15 Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), five outpatient clinics and five major medical facilities. Service members who separated under any condition other than dishonorable may qualify for VA healthcare benefits. Reservists and guardsmen who were ordered to active federal service and fulfilled their tour of duty may also be eligible. Veterans and family members seeking information, resources or support may contact the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency (MVAA) via The Michigan Veteran Resource Service Center at 800-MICH-VET or visit www.michigan.gov/MVAA.

"The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency helps connect veterans and their family members to the healthcare services and benefits they have earned," said Zaneta Adams, director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. "The MVAA along with our broad network of community-based veteran programs and benefits counselors are here to support all veterans in Michigan helping to make the state a great place for veterans to live, raise a family, work and retire."

"High-quality care for this phase of life is central to the Member for Life concept," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "We embody the Member for Life concept as an institutionalized culture of life-cycle functions and to fulfill this concept, the MVAA serves as the critical conduit for Michigan veterans and their families as they transition through all phases of life."

View the full proclamation here.